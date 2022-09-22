"Don't really hit hard" - Floyd Mayweather puts Conor McGregor in the same class as YouTube boxers like Logan Paul and Deji

Floyd Mayweather put Conor McGregor in the same category as YouTube boxers like Logan Paul and Deji in terms of punching power.

'Money' Mayweather recently spoke about how he was looking forward to a rematch against McGregor. The pair first fought back in 2017 and broke multiple PPV records. The fight was the ultimate crossover between the UFC and boxing.

Mayweather is now scheduled to fight two back-to-back exhibition matches. His latest bout will be against Mikuru Asakura on September 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport, he explained why he is taking easy exhibition fights while saying McGregor is not a threat to him:

"I'm not into fights where I'm going to take any real punishment. So guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers, I don't really mind colliding with those individuals, but nothing where I'm going to harm myself."

Mayweather is taking these fights to earn easy money and says the UFC star is also an easy fight for him since he does not punch very hard.

Following his fight against Asakura, he will fight Deji in November at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. He recently confirmed his fight schedule in an interview with TMZ.

Floyd Mayweather confirms his fight against Deji in November at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai

British YouTuber Deji recently recorded his first ever boxing win on the undercard of the KSI vs. Swarmz event. Following the event, rumors of fight negotiations between the Brit and Mayweather were doing the rounds on social media. In a recent interview with TMZ, Floyd Mayweather confirmed the news and revealed the month and location of the fight:

"Well this Saturday, I have an exhibition with a helluva fighter from Japan... And then I got one with the guy Deji, I wanna make sure his name is right, Deji right? Yes Deji, we will be doing an exhibition in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena and that is in November."

In the interview, he also hinted at a possible rematch against Conor McGregor in 2023 after the Irishman's injury heals up. Floyd Mayweather calls his exhibition fights legalized bank robberies and says he will keep fighting and making money despite the criticism he receives for his choice of opponents.

