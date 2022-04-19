"Always believe and speak things into existence" - Floyd Mayweather on when he first predicted he'd become a five-weight champion

During his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a five-division world champion and a four-division lineal champion. He won belts from Super Featherweight to Light Middleweight, including WBA, WBO, WBC, The Ring, IBF, IBA, and IBO Titles. In 2017, he retired with an undefeated record of 50-0.

Yesterday, Mayweather posted a photograph of himself as a teenager on Instagram alongside a motivational message:

"I predicted when I was 17 years old that that I would win world titles in 5 different weight classes, and as you can see my jacket says legendary. Always believe and speak things into existence. #MayweatherMotivation"

At seventeen, Mayweather was already an accomplished boxer. He won a gold medal at the 1993 National Golden Gloves Championships at sixteen. He also won gold in the competition in 1994 and 1996.

In 1996, Mayweather went to the Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Though it is widely believed that he actually won the fight, Mayweather lost his silver medal bout to Serafim Todorov. He was awarded a bronze medal and Todorov advanced to the finals.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s early title fights

Floyd Mayweather turned pro in October 1996. In 1998, after seventeen consecutive wins, he challenged Genaro Hernandez for the WBC Super Featherweight Title. Following the eighth round, Hernandez refused to come out of his corner and Mayweather won by RTD.

Mayweather defended his Super Featherweight Title eight times between 1998 and 2001. In 2002, he moved up to lightweight and faced José Luis Castillo for Castillo's WBC Lightweight Title and the vacant The Ring Lightweight Title. He won via unanimous decision and successfully defended the titles in a rematch the following year.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing ON THIS DAY: Mayweather wins Castillo rematch



Back in 2002 ON THIS DAY: Mayweather wins Castillo rematchBack in 2002 @FloydMayweather used his slick skills to outbox Jose Luis Castillo and banish any controversy from his first victory 📅ON THIS DAY: Mayweather wins Castillo rematch👊⏪Back in 2002 @FloydMayweather used his slick skills to outbox Jose Luis Castillo and banish any controversy from his first victory✨💪 https://t.co/I1GWnzeaT6

After two more title defenses over four fights, Floyd Mayweather challenged Arturo Gatti for the WBC Super Lightweight Title. He dropped Gatti in the first round. After a dominant six rounds, the referee stopped the fight and Mayweather was awarded the WBC Title.

In 2006, the Michigan fighter challenged Zab Judah for the IBF and IBO Welterweight belts. After a technical and defensive fight, on the part of both boxers, Mayweather emerged as the victor. Later that same year, Mayweather defended the belt against Carlos Baldomir, who held the WBC, IBA, and The Ring Welterweight Titles.

Mayweather challenged and defeated Oscar De La Hoya for the WBC Light Middleweight Title in 2007 before moving back down to defend his welterweight belts against Ricky Hatton in December of the same year.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Watch DAZN's Top 5 Classic US vs. UK fights now Mayweather vs. Hatton was an 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 clash in boxing historyWatch DAZN's Top 5 Classic US vs. UK fights now Mayweather vs. Hatton was an 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 clash in boxing history 🔥Watch DAZN's Top 5 Classic US vs. UK fights now 🎥

Following his victory over Hatton, Floyd Mayweather faced Juan Manuel Márquez and Shane Mosley. He then won his recently-vacated WBC Welterweight Title back from Victor Ortiz.

The bout with Ortiz was the first of eight consecutive title defenses, meaning that each of Mayweather's bouts between 2011 and his retirement in 2015 were for world titles. His opponents included Miguel Cotto, Marcos Maidana, Canelo Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Andre Berto.

