Floyd Mayweather reveals why he started the Mayweather Fitness gyms - "Health is your wealth"

Ever since hanging up his gloves in 2017, Floyd Mayweather has managed to build himself quite a few successful buisnesess. One of them happens to be his own gym called Mayweather Boxing and Fitness, which he founded in 2018.

Ever since opening the door to its first location four years ago, the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gyms have constantly opened up new locations across the United States. 'Money' recently attended the grand opening of another one of his gyms in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he talked about why he decided to open up a fitness facility chain.

Suggesting that health is one's real wealth, Floyd Mayweather told FightHype:

"We thought about, we always talk about wealth, and health is your real wealth. What's the use of making a lot of money when you can't stay in shape to be here long enough to enjoy with your family and loved ones. So we started the Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gyms and we want everybody just to, you know, [know] that health is your real wealth, not just money."

Watch the interview below:

Floyd Mayweather gives advice to modern-era boxers

'Money' is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers to have ever lived. He has achieved practically everything that there is to achieve inside the ring and even leveraged his talents to make the big bucks outside of the ring.

That said, during the recently held Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Floyd Mayweather took to the stage to offer young fighters a piece of advice. 'Money' urged modern-era fighters to build their legacy both inside and outside the ring.

"To all the young fighters that's coming after me, what's very important is not what you do inside the ring, it's what you do when your career's over. It's not about just leaving a legacy in the ring, and what I believe in is generational wealth. So what I was able to do was capitalize on the outside of the ring, but I used the inside of the ring to capitalize on the outside."

Watch the speech below:

