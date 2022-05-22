"I do that"- Floyd Mayweather talks to commentator mid-fight against Don Moore

Floyd Mayweather looked dominant as ever in his exhibition match against Don Moore. In the middle of the fight, 'Money' Mayweather addressed one of the commentators.

The fight between Mayweather and Moore was originally scheduled to take place on May 14. However, the fight got postponed and took place on May 21 at the Etihad Arena.

During the fight, a commentator spoke about Mayweather's fighting style, saying:

"This is one of the things that Floyd does best, psychological warfare."

'Money' Mayweather heard the comment so he turned to the commentator and said:

"I do that."

The 45-year-old took the unbeaten Roger Mayweather prospect the distance and put on a one-sided masterclass. Even at the age of 45, 'The Best Ever' had lightning quick reflexes and counters. Despite training in the same gym and alongside the same trainers as Mayweather, Moore could not come close to 'Money'. Fans were astonished to see the speed still possessed by Floyd Mayweather.

It will be interesting to see if 'The Best Ever' decides to continue his streak of exhibition matches. His last fight came against Logan Paul in June last year.

Take a look at the video:

MixHood.com @MixHood Floyd Mayweather responds to commentators during his fight Floyd Mayweather responds to commentators during his fight https://t.co/26z0MCScRW

Jake Paul believes he could beat both Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva in the same night

Jake Paul was closely watching the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore fight card. 'The Problem Child' is currently preparing for his next fight, scheduled for August 13th. He has been very vocal about his plans to fight Anderson Silva, depending on how he performed against Bruno Machado on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Moore.

Despite outboxing his opponent and securing a fifth-round knockdown, Paul was not impressed by Silva's display. Mayweather, too, outboxed his opponent for eight straight rounds and knocked him down. However, after the fight, 'The Problem Child' made a bold prediction on Twitter:

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night."

Paul is in training camp preparing for his next fight. However, he has not revealed his opponent yet. It will be interesting to see if 'The Problem Child' decides to fight a professional boxer this time around to put an end to all doubt. Fans and boxers alike have criticized Paul for not competing against professional boxers, and fighting YouTubers or MMA fighters.

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

