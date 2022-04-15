Jake Paul lists Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather as next potential opponents

Jake Paul has revealed who he would like to face next as potential opponents.

YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul was interviewed by Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout on a recent episode of The Fight podcast. During their conversation, the hosts inquired about who the 25-year-old's next opponent in the boxing ring would be. In response, 'The Problem Child' stated that his team is still compiling a list of opponents.

However, when asked about a few names from the list, Paul had this to say:

"Yeah, we are still locking down opponents, you know. There's a lot of names...You know Floyd Mayweather...De La Hoya, Anderson Silva... Tyson Fury, Sunny Williams out of Australia. So there is a lot of people in the hit list and um, the other names that we're talking to, you know... Just trying to pick the biggest opponent right. Everyone I have fought, and I am not trying to be like arrogant but everyone I have fought, I have carried the promotion... No one has matched my star. No one has matched my power. So looking for that opponent that can match my star power. "

You can catch the entire episode of the The Fight podcast featuring Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul discusses UFC and Dana White

In the same interview on The FIght odcast, Jake Paul also addressed his feud with UFC boss Dana White and also revealed the reason behind it.

In terms of the promotion and White, Paul stated that he holds no grudges against Dana White and, in fact, compared the MMA promotion to the NFL and congratulated Dana White on making the sport of MMA one of the most popular combat sports through his promotion.

"The thing is people think like, 'Oh he hates him, he hates the UFC.' No, I love the UFC... I am a fan of the UFC. The UFC is like the NFL and yeah, to Dana's credit, he has done such a great job of making the sport, you know, so much more relevant in just a short matter of time."

Paul, however, pointed out that Dana White should live up to his promotion's status and work harder on increasing its fighters' pay, as well as try to improve and provide better healthcare facilities for them.

"But the issue for me is that now they are like the NFL and still only paying fighters, you know, 15% of the total revenue and not giving them long-term healthcare... That's where the issue comes in for me... that's where the battle stems from and you know now that the UFC is like the NFL, they have to pay their fighters more and treat their fighters better."

Jake Paul has recently been vocal about the pay of UFC fighters and has slammed UFC president Dana White on numerous occasions.

He also mentioned bringing up 'fair UFC fighter pay' in his first Endeavor earnings call in a recent Twitter post. The company recently purchased the UFC and now owns a 100 percent stake in the promotion.

