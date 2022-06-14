Floyd Mayweather says Andre Ward wants to fight Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather recently stated that fellow Hall of Famer Andre Ward was interested in fighting Jake Paul. Mayweather and Ward were at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canastota, New York. The former revealed that it was there that Ward spoke to him about a potential exhibition fight.

In an interview with Fighthype.com, the interviewer asked Mayweather what his future with exhibition bouts would be like. He asked if 'Money' would help other fighters set up exhibition fights and how many more he would fight in. Floyd Mayweather replied:

"Well I spoke to Andre Ward. If you guys seen us talking on stage at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. We was talking on stage, you know Andre Ward was talking to me and it's crazy Andre Ward said he wanted to do, he didn't mind doing an exhibition with Jake Paul. "

Andre Ward, the unbeaten former Light-Heavyweight Champion, last fought in 2017 against Sergey Kovalev. Ward knocked Kovalev out in the eighth round and looked very impressive. However, he has not fought in five years, whereas Jake Paul has not fought in just six months.

He also went on to talk about how Logan Paul and his team reached out to him. They asked him for a rematch despite claiming that he has not been paid for their fight yet.

Watch the interview below:

Floyd Mayweather dedicates his Hall of Fame induction to his father Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was inducted into the Hall of Fame this past weekend as part of the class of 2021 alongside the likes of Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr.

'Money' Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to have ever entered the ring. In his 21-year boxing career, he never lost a single fight despite facing some top boxers. They include the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Alvarez.

During his acceptance speech, a very emotional Mayweather dedicated his award to his father Floyd Mayweather Sr.:

"I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best. I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best, 'You've got to earn it,' and my dad earned this ring."

'Money' and his dad have had a tumultuous relationship, but fans were happy to see that he is now on good terms with his father.

Take a look at the tweet from ESPN Rinsgide:

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside An emotional @FloydMayweather dedicated his International Boxing Hall of Fame induction to his father An emotional @FloydMayweather dedicated his International Boxing Hall of Fame induction to his father 👏 https://t.co/3FGlSd283m

