"Something little bit better"- Floyd Mayweather claims holding world titles at different weight classes was better than becoming undisputed

Floyd Mayweather has claimed that simultaneously holding world titles at different weight classes was better than becoming an undisputed world champion.

'Money' was able to win over 15 world championships in his glorious pro-boxing career that lasted around two decades. While Mayweather never became an undisputed champion, at one point in his career, the 45-year-old held multiple titles simultaneously at welterweight and junior middleweight (light-middleweight).

During a recent interview with FightHype, 'Money' was asked whether becoming an undisputed champion was ever his goal or not, to which he replied by saying:

"That could have been one of my goals, it could have been but I've done something little bit better than being undisputed. I was able to hold the WBC and the WBA and the WBO at 147 and hold the WBC and WBA at junior middleweight. So I was able to hold five world titles at one time. So I was able to do that."

Watch Mayweather's full interview with Fight Hype below:

Floyd Mayweather backs his claim of being the GOAT of boxing

'Money' has had one of the most glorious boxing careers ever. An undefeated 50-0 record that lasted over two decades saw him win numerous world titles. While Floyd Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers to have ever graced the ring, Mayweather himself believes that he is the GOAT of boxing.

During a recent interview with Fight Hype, Mayweather looked back on his boxing journey and compared his record to that of Julio Cesar Chavez. He added:

"When I say that I'm the best, I mean that from the bottom of my heart because I feel like just like any other fighter, I gave the sport my blood, sweat and tears for so many years. You know, when you get there and sometimes they go, they throw fighters out there like, 'Oh, this guy went 89-0.' When Chavez went 89-0 but Chavez had 100 and some fights and within his 100 and some fights, I beat more champions [in 50 fights] than Chavez did in his illustrious career."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's full interview below:

