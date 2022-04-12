"Blood, sweat and tears for so many years"- Floyd Mayweather looks back on his boxing journey

Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have graced the ring. An undefeated boxing career that lasted over two decades is enough for him to be among the best this sport has ever seen.

As a self-proclaimed 'TBE' (The Best Ever), Mayweather recently opened up on why he thinks he's truly the greatest in the sport. During an interview with FightHype, 'Money' looked back on his boxing journey and suggested he believes he's the G.O.A.T of boxing from the bottom of his heart.

While comparing his record to that of Julio Cesar Chavez, who went 89-0 at one point in his career, Mayweather said:

"When I say that I'm the best, I mean that from the bottom of my heart because I feel like just like any other fighter, I gave the sport my blood, sweat and tears for so many years. You know, when you get there and sometimes they go, they throw fighters out there like, 'Oh, this guy went 89-0.' When Chavez went 89-0 but Chavez had 100 and some fights and within his 100 and some fights, I beat more champions [in 50 fights] than Chavez did in his illustrious career."

Floyd Mayweather reveals why his upcoming exhibition was pushed back to May 14th

'Money' is set to mark his return to the boxing ring on May 14th when he takes on Don Moore in an exhibition bout scheduled to take place in Dubai. However, the exhibition was initially supposed to take place earlier this year, around February or March.

During the same interview with FightHype, Floyd Mayweather opened up on why the exhibition bout was pushed back to May 14. 'Money' suggested that he had nothing to do with the delay in the fight and suggested that it was because of the organizers. He said:

"This is the exhibition that has been pushed back numerous times, you know, because it couldn't be cut, it couldn't be because of what's going on with people over in Dubai. At first it was supposed to be in February, then they talked about March, then they talked about April, so the dates just keep getting pushed back, you know, over and over again. So now it's in May if I'm not mistaken. So it's not because of me, it's because of the guys that's doing the show."

