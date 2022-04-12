"It's not because of me" - Floyd Mayweather reveals why his returning date has been pushed back

Floyd Mayweather has revealed why the date of his exhibition bout has been pushed back. The 45-year-old is set to square off against Don Moore on May 14. Moore, a former pro-boxer, boasts an undefeated record himself. The exhibition is set to go down at the helipad on top of the world's only seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab.

'Money' was initially expected to host an exhibition bout in Dubai for the month of February or March, however, the dates for the same were eventually pushed back to May. During a recent interview with FightHype, Mayweather opened up on why the exhibition bout was pushed back until May. He said:

"This is the exhibition that has been pushed back numerous times, you know because it couldn't be cut, it couldn't be because of what's going on with people over in Dubai. At first it was supposed to be in February, then they talked about March, then they talked about April, so the dates just keep getting pushed back, you know, over and over again. So now it's in May if I'm not mistaken. So it's not because of me, it's because of the guys that's doing the show."

Watch Mayweather's full interview with FightHype below:

Don Moore suggest Floyd Mayweather is easy work for him

Don Moore is set to return to the boxing ring after a hiatus of more than six years. Moore hasn't fought since 2016, and will be returning to fight arguably the greatest boxer ever in an exhibition bout.

During a press conference for Moore vs. Mayweather, Don Moore claimed that 'Money' would be "easy work" for him. It is worth noting that 'Dangerous' has been around the Floyd Mayweather camp for years and certainly has some insight into his fight game. He said:

"I know Floyd, you know, we've been together for few years and I know his technique, I know his style. So it's gonna be easy work for me you know as far as like, you know. I respect him being a boxer and I respect his accolades, but this ain't a sparring match, this is the real deal. It's a real fight so it's gonna be explosive."

Watch Don Moore talk about fighting Floyd Mayweather in the video below:

