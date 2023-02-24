Floyd Mayweather skating rink: Does the boxer own a roller disco in Las Vegas?

Yes, Floyd Mayweather does own a roller disco in the city of Las Vegas. While 'Money' is known for his boxing skills, his skills as a skater are relatively lesser known. Mayweather is fond of skating in his free time and also happens to be one of the number of businesses he is involved in.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the legendary boxer had closed a deal to buy an already existing skating rink in the city of Las Vegas, the Crystal Palace, for $4 million. After the purchase, Floyd Mayweather renamed the skating rink to 'Skate Rock City' and holds open skating from 7 PM to 10 PM on the first Monday of each month since then.

The skating rink has also become a popular spot in town for celebrities like American musician Usher, who often visits Skate Rock City while out and about in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Floyd Mayweather will be back in action this weekend

Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring for yet another exhibition bout later this weekend. Coming off an exhibition against Brit YouTuber Deji, 'Money' is now set to go up against former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers.

It is worth noting that after retiring from the sport of boxing in 2017 with a perfect undefeated record after his fight against Conor McGregor. However, he has managed to remain more active than some of the active fighters. He has had five exhibition bouts so far against the likes of Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakura, Don Moore, and Tenshin Nasukawa.

His upcoming fight against Aaron Chalmers is scheduled for this Saturday, February 25, at the O2 Arena in London. The entire event will be broadcast by Zeus Network, available as a pay-per-view.

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather

axs.com/uk/events/4675… If you’re in the UK come watch me live on Feb 25TH at the 02 Arena!! Get your tickets now! If you’re in the UK come watch me live on Feb 25TH at the 02 Arena!! Get your tickets now!axs.com/uk/events/4675… https://t.co/jmK5eLqaiy

Interestingly, this will be Floyd Mayweather's first bout in the United Kingdom. Having fought across the world in a career that spanned over two decades, 'Money' never really got a chance to fight in the United Kingdom until now.

Following his exhibition against Aaron Chalmers this Saturday, we can see Floyd Mayweather enter the squared circle yet again later this year against MMA legend Jose Aldo. While nothing seems certain at the moment, this matchup will certainly be one to look out for.

