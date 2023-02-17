Floyd Mayweather looked primed for action as he hit a heavy bag leading up to his exhibition fight against former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers.

The 45-year-old undefeated boxer displayed his world-class skills in a video posted by TalkSport’s Michael Benson on Twitter.

In the lead-up to this bout, ‘TBE’ was previously seen toying with 21-year-old YouTuber Jarvis in a light spar, urging the young fighter to land blows while he evaded with ease and landed punches at will. The unbeaten professional can be heard taunting the young YouTuber in a video.

Floyd Mayweather retired in 2015 with a perfect 50-0 record after his last fight against Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor, and their fight headlined one of the biggest-selling pay-per-view cards of all time. Since then, some would argue that the retired fighter has remained more active than most professionals. The former welterweight champion has boxed a total of five times, sharing the ring with YouTubers like Logan Paul and Deji, as well as fighters like Tenshin Nasukawa and Mikuru Asakura.

Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight against Aaron Chalmers will take place on Saturday, February 25, at the O2 Arena in London. The entire card will be broadcasted by Zeus Network, available as a pay-per-view.

Who is Aaron Chalmers? All you need to know about Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent

Aaron Chalmers and Paulie Malignaggi Training Session

Aaron Chalmers (5-2) is a 35-year-old former professional mixed martial artist and reality television personality. The Brit initially gained notoriety in 2014 for being on a popular Newcastle-based reality TV show called Geordie Shore (spin-off of Jersey Shore). Chalmers is said to have worked at an oil rig before he rose to prominence.

Competing in local UK-based MMA promotions initially, Chalmers signed with Bellator in 2018. The Newcastle-born fighter has amassed an impressive record for someone who got into professional fighting at a later stage in life, recording a total of 5 wins and 2 losses. After announcing his retirement from MMA in early 2021 via an IGTV video, Chalmers switched to boxing and had his first victory against Alexander Zeledon, winning the bout via unanimous decision on the judge’s scorecards.

