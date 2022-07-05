"Canelo got blown up because he was fighting on my undercard" - Floyd Mayweather takes a dig at Canelo Alvarez 

In a phone call interview with Fight Hype, Floyd Mayweather stated that the only reason Canelo Alvarez got the views and attention he did was thanks to fighting on 'Money's undercards:

"How did Canelo blow up? Canelo got blown up because he was fighting on my undercard. Every time I fight, he'll fight on my undercard and the ultimate goal was to build him up to fight me."

The ultimate goal was achieved, and the pair fought in 2013. This fight handed Canelo Alvarez his very first loss as a professional, which came 43 fights into his career.

From that loss, Alvarez bounced back and went on a 15-fight win streak with one draw until he came across Dmitry Bivol in May this year. During that win streak, Alvarez gained massive amounts of fans and notoriety, conquered multiple weight classes, and claimed multiple titles. He has solidified himself in boxing history as one of the greats.

This fame and fortune, Floyd Mayweather states, is all thanks to him. 'Pretty Boy Floyd' added that everyone earns fame off the back of someone else who gave them the spotlight, and it is something every fighter has to deal with:

"It's okay to go into a guy's backyard and fight, because we all got to do it. We all got to do it."

Watch the full clip here:

Floyd Mayweather believes Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. rematch needs to take place on neutral ground

During his phone interview, Floyd Mayweather gave props to Devin Haney for going into enemy territory to fight George Kambosos Jr. in his home country for the belts:

"You look at Devin, he proved himself by going over into Gambosos' backyard in his country and beating him."

He added that if they were to have a rematch, it should take place in a country other than their respective homelands, to make it neutral ground:

"It's okay to do a rematch, but we got to do a rematch on an even playing field. Not in America, not in Australia, but somewhere else."

Mayweather posted this throwback photo to Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far