"I'll beat your a**"- Floyd Mayweather gets revenge against Usher after failing in skating stunt with the US musician 

Floyd Mayweather and American musician Usher have been going toe-to-toe in skating and table tennis. As revealed by 'Money' on his Instagram recently, the 43-year-old recording artist was able to get the better of Mayweather in skating.

However, Mayweather got his revenge and leveled the scores by beating Usher in a game of table tennis. 'Money' took to Instagram to share the same and suggested that he can't be "f**ked with" when it comes to table tennis or anything else.

While further issuing a challenge for one more game of table tennis to Usher, Floyd Mayweather said:

"@usher You already know my slogan. ALL WORK IS EASY WORK. I’m not going to lie, you got me when it comes to skating. But when it comes to ping pong or anything else, I can’t be f**ked with. Let’s play again tonight- I don’t care if I have to have my ping pong table brought to Girl Collection. If you feel you can beat me then meet me there. I’ll beat your a**."

Take a look at Mayweather's Instagram post below:

Floyd Mayweather talks about being the "A-side" ahead of his fight against Mikuru Asakura

'Money' is set to return to the boxing ring for his fourth exhibition bout, this time against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura later this month. During a recently held press-conference for the September 25 exhibition matchup, Mayweather was asked about the reason for not fighting Asakura in an MMA bout.

Mayweather responded by suggesting that the organizers of the event RIZIN are paying him for boxing and not MMA. 'Money' further spoke about how he's always in control of calling all the shots being the A-side.

While drawing parallels between himself and his former opponent Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather said:

"If RIZIN wanted me to do MMA, they would've paid for MMA, they paid for boxing and remember, I'm the A-side. So when you're the A-side you call all the shots. You know, I've busted my a** and worked extremely hard to be the boss, no different from Conor McGregor. Floyd Mayweather is always the boss, always in control."

Watch the Mayweather vs. Asakura press-conference below:

