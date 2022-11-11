Floyd Mayweather still doesn't appear to be a fan of Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' has been a controversial figure in the sport of boxing since making his professional debut in 2020. Some, such as former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson have praised Paul for bringing attention to the sport.

Others haven't been so keen on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Fans and boxers such as Chris Eubank Jr. have repeatedly taken aim at Paul for taking easier matchups with MMA fighters or facing an established professional boxer.

It's safe to say that Floyd Mayweather is in the latter camp and isn't a fan of Jake Paul. 'Money' has been on bad terms with the YouTuber since stealing his hat in a 2021 press conference with Logan Paul, prompting a brawl.

Since then, the two have gone back and forth in the media, and it doesn't appear that the chatter between them will die down anytime soon. Mayweather returns to action this Sunday in Dubai against Deji Olatunji on DAZN pay-per-view.

During a fight week press conference, Mayweather took some time to make fun of Paul and his resume in boxing. He stated:

"He's doing good for what he's doing, like I said, for what he's doing...Is he doing good for who he's fighting? Absolutely. Guys who are 50, guys who are 40, of course he wants to fight me, of course. I'm almost 50 years old, so of course he wants to fight me."

Floyd Mayweather makes prediction for Jake Paul's boxing career

Floyd Mayweather believes that when Jake Paul fights an established boxer, he will falter.

'The Problem Child' has scored victories in the ring over names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. While 'The Spider' does have several professional boxing wins, he's also approaching 50 years old.

To the YouTuber's credit, he hasn't fought an established boxer, but that's not entirely his fault. He was scheduled to face both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., but both matchups fell apart for different reasons.

Regardless, when Jake Paul fights an established pro, Floyd Mayweather believes he will lose. When discussing the YouTuber, 'Money' pointed to Fury and stated that he has problems with him.

The former champion also made a prediction for Paul's boxing career, stating:

"A lot of times, when you say you want something, it's not what you really want. Jake Paul has problems right here [points to Tommy Fury]... Once he gets in there with a real fighter, instead of who he's fighting, it's going to be over."

