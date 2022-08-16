Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2 - Is it still a potential fight?

There has been a lot of speculation about a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor recently. While nothing is certain at the moment, it is safe to say that the two wouldn't mind getting a big payday like they did when they met in a mega showdown back in 2017.

Their first fight was billed as 'The Money Fight' and rightfully so. The event sold nearly 4.3 million pay-per-views and generated a revenue of an estimated $600 million. Floyd Mayweather pocketed nearly $275 million from the fight, while Conor McGregor walked away with roughly $130 million.

While boxing fans certainly wouldn't mind seeing the two enter the boxing ring again, 'The Notorious One' is still recovering from the injury he suffered last year in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier and hasn't been cleared to fight yet.

On the flipside, Mayweather is set to take on Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout in September. That said, it remains to be seen as to whether or not 'Money' and Conor McGregor will face each other again.

Jake Paul wants to face Floyd Mayweather in a professional fight

Jake Paul recently called out Mayweather for a professional fight. It is worth noting that there is some considerable bad blood between the two, which started in the buildup to Logan Paul's exhibition contest against 'Money'.

'The Problem Child' issued the challenge on his new weekly sports show, BS with Jake Paul, and suggested that while he respects the accomplishments of 'Money', Mayweather is scared to fight him.

“Floyd Mayweather, we respect you bro. I took your hat but if you ask anyone in my camp, I always talk about how awesome you are and how legendary you are, so we respect Floyd on this side of things. And I know you are scared to fight me as real professional bout, I know you're scared to fight me as a real professional bout.”

Watch Jake Paul's callout below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard