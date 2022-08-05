Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor II - A risk to 'Money' Mayweather's undefeated record?

In recent weeks, there have been whispers of a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

However, since their first clash in 2017, the former boxer has gotten a lot older. Mayweather was 40-years-old in the first matchup, which was considered, even then, a weakness that McGregor could exploit.

The former undefeated champion is now five years older, and his advanced years might diminish his chances of winning if he chooses to move forward with the rematch.

Despite the American's age, he has remained active and is still in great shape. He has continued to compete in exhibition fights since his retirement, including a bout against YouTube and WWE star Logan Paul in 2021.

However, McGregor hasn't been stellar in recent times. After his consecutive MMA defeats at the hands of Dustin Poirier, he is looking to make a comeback.

If Mayweather enters the ring in a rematch against the former UFC champion, it will be a huge risk for the legacy that he has built. He is known for his defensive skills and has never been dropped to the canvas, but his reflexes are no longer as sharp as they once were, and McGregor is a sniper who can find an opponent's chin from anywhere.

Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor highlights here:

Will Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather II happen?

McGregor has claimed multiple times that he is seeking revenge for his defeat in 2017, as he seems eager to eventually challenge for a world title in boxing.

The idea of a rematch was in the freezer until well-respected journalist and reporter Gareth A. Davies speculated that the rematch would happen and it would happen this year.

While doing an interview with FightHype, the Englishman said:

"Conor McGregor [versus] Floyd Mayweather II will happen and it will happen this year, mark my words. I am hearing that fight is being talked about and it's a goer in my view."

Nonetheless, Showtime's Stephen Espinoza has suggested that the big stumbling block in negotiations is that the Irishman is still tied down to a deal with the UFC. This ultimately means that the former champion cannot fight outside of the organization unless he's granted permission by the UFC.

Watch Davies' full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far