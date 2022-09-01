VIDEO:- Floyd Mayweather's girl predicts a first-round win for 'Money' in exhibition against Mikuru Asakura 

Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend, Liza Hernandez, is confident 'Money' will win on his return.

The 45-year-old is set to return to action next month against RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. It will be Mayweather's first appearance since his dominant showing against Don Moore in March.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes in the face-off for his upcoming exhibition fight vs Mikuru Asakura on Sept 25th…



[📽️ @RIZIN_PR] Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes in the face-off for his upcoming exhibition fight vs Mikuru Asakura on Sept 25th…[📽️ @RIZIN_PR] https://t.co/855ktFvmZ7

In that outing, the former boxing champion dominated his former sparring partner. Although the 45-year-old didn't score a finish, he still knocked down 'Dangerous' and battered him throughout the contest. The fight was so easy that Mayweather decided to hold the ring card between rounds.

On his return to the ring in an exhibition fight, Floyd Mayweather is confident that he will score a stoppage victory. In addition to the former champion being confident, so is his girlfriend, Liza Hernandez.

The boxing legend's longtime partner discussed the matchup in an interview with ESNEWS. Hernandez seemed confident that Mayweather would secure the victory, and even stated that it would likely happen in round one.

In an interview with ESNews, Liza Hernandez stated when asked for a prediction:

"Oh come on, you know who's going to win."

When asked for a follow-up on which round the fight will end in, Hernandez answered confidently:

"The first!"

Watch Liza Hernandez's interview with ESNews below:

Floyd Mayweather's history of exhibition boxing matches

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition boxing match against Mikuru Asakua will be his fourth outing.

'Money' retired from the sport of professional boxing following his win over Conor McGregor in August 2017. However, Mayweather has since noted that he hasn't retired from making money, hence his decision to take exhibition contests.

In December 2018, the 45-year-old decided to head to RIZIN in Japan to face kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Despite Mayweather stating that he took the fight for fun and put on a show, he quickly closed the curtain against his smaller challenger by knocking him out in round one.

Nearly three years later, Mayweather returned to the ring in Miami, Florida to have a matchup with Logan Paul. The eight-round contest went unscored if it went to a decision, but the boxer was confident he could close the show against the YouTuber.

Shockingly, 'The Maverick' made it rough and tough against the smaller boxer. Mayweather was unable to score a finish, and the fight ended in a no-contest. The two are now fighting out in court, as Paul hasn't been paid for the matchup.

Lastly, Floyd Mayweather faced his former sparring partner, Don Moore, in an eight-round affair in Abu Dhabi. 'Money' dominated the contest, but it ended in a no-contest as no judges were present, similar to the Paul fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85