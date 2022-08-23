"It's gonna be bad" - When Dana White predicted Logan Paul would get an "ass whooping" against Floyd Mayweather

Before Logan Paul took on Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, UFC president Dana White wasn't giving the YouTuber much of a chance against one of the greatest boxers of the modern era.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, White predicted that the bout would be very one-sided and somewhat of an "ass whooping," and not in favor of Paul.

"This is going to be such a one-sided ridiculous ass whooping, it's not even gonna be funny. It's gonna be bad."

Dana White went on to say that he didn't dislike Logan Paul, but felt that if Mayweather went 100% against the YouTuber, that the bout would be very unfair:

"I don't dislike these kids, they're doing their thing, good for them. They're trying to make some money, whatever. But if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it's gonna be an ass whopping like nobody has ever seen before."

Despite White and many other professionals within the combat sports world giving Logan Paul zero chance against Mayweather, the YouTuber somewhat impressed fight fans with his performance.

Paul managed to land a total of 28 punches against 'Money', with the professional boxer landing 43. However, the YouTuber threw 217 punches, which is just over double the amount of strikes thrown by Mayweather during the bout.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul today, I fight Floyd Mayweather today, I fight Floyd Mayweather https://t.co/B5ZGLscBAv

Dana White leaving the door open for Logan Paul to join the UFC gets Khamzat Chimaev excited on Twitter

After Logan Paul somewhat proved himself against Floyd Mayweather as a decent boxer, Dana White was more open to the idea of the YouTuber joining the UFC.

While speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, the UFC president very much left the door open for Paul to enter the octagon down the line:

"You have wrestling and boxing. You’ve done jiu-jitsu, right? I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no."

At the time, Logan Paul was very excited to hear these words from White. However, another man who quickly became interested in the conversation was UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

The feared MMA star issued a daunting message to Paul on Twitter, suggesting that he can't wait for the YouTuber to join the UFC:

I'm waiting for you in UFC @LoganPaul

Chimaev is currently unbeaten during his professional MMA career and is one of the most talked about fighters in the sport. 'Borz' would clearly be an impossible challenge for Paul under MMA rules, but after facing Mayweather in boxing, perhaps the American feels he could take on this challenge, too?

