Former four-weight champion Mikey Garcia reportedly thinking about coming out of retirement

According to Mikey Garcia's father, the former champion could be on the comeback trail.

The former champion has been out of action since an upset loss to Sandor Martin last October. The defeat set Garcia back massively - his second loss in his last three outings.

Following the upset defeat to 'Arrasandor,' the 35-year-old decided to retire. He decided to do it subtly, putting a "Retired" label on his social media account. He later made the official announcement months later.

His initial retirement caught most of the boxing community off-guard. While the loss to Martin was a tough pill to swallow, Garcia was still one of the better fighters in the welterweight division.

Since that announcement, there's been little talk of the former titleholder returning until now. In an interview with ESNews, Robert Garcia, the father of Mikey and famed trainer of Anthony Joshua, among others, broke the news that his son was back in training.

While there's no official confirmation that Mikey Garcia would return, his father seemed optimistic, even arguing that his son would be interested in competing against legends.

In the interview, Robert Garcia stated:

"We had breakfast this morning. He's thinking about it, he's actually thinking about it. He's been in the gym for the last couple of weeks... Yeah why not [have Mikey fight Manny Pacquiao], he's been back in the gym. Mikey's been training at nights, he's good."

What does Mikey Garcia do today?

When boxers retire, they typically get involved with acting, entertainment, or become a trainer. That is not the case for Mikey Garcia.

The former four-weight world champion will no doubt have a shot at becoming an analyst if he wants to. Or perhaps even a trainer, given his father, Robert, is one of the best coaches in the game today.

However, that isn't the case for Mikey Garcia. While he's still involved in boxing and helps support his teammates in the gym, he's clearly distanced himself from the sport. He's decided to stay quiet and step away from the spotlight.

That's not to say that the former champion still isn't busy. On his Instagram, Garcia has highlighted a lot of charity work that he's been busy with. The former boxer recently helped lead a Christmas charity drive in Norwalk, California.

The former titleholder has been helping with charity work for years.

