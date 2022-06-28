Mikey Garcia announces retirement from boxing

It has been officially announced that boxing star Mikey Garcia has retired from the sport. The 34-year-old has chosen to bow out following his defeat to Sandor Martin last year.

"The entire PBC Family would like to wish four-division world champion and modern-day boxing great @teammikeygarcia a HAPPY RETIREMENT! Congratulations on an amazing career."

Garcia is the younger brother of highly-respected boxing trainer Robert Garcia, who helped the American become a world champion in four weight classes. He made his professional boxing debut in 2006 against Domingo Herrera Mendoza, whom he beat on points.

The boxer went on to rack up a 42-fight career, with a record of 40-2. This includes 30 knockouts to his name, while only being defeated on points.

Mikey Garcia was the WBO and The Ring Featherweight Champion, the WBO Junior Lightweight Champion, and the WBC and IBF Lightweight Champion. He was also the IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion.

Garcia also had an admirable amateur career, where he won a bronze medal at the 2001 Junior Golden Gloves and then followed it up by winning gold in 2004.

Mikey Garcia's most memorable moment

Mikey Garcia is a well-known name in the sport of boxing and has earned his respect for his amazing performances and achievements. He shared the ring with many talents, including Adrien Broner, Jessie Vargas and Orlando Salido, who defeated Vasyl Lomachenko.

A memorable victory came against Dejan Zlatičanin in 2017. Zlatičanin was an unbeaten fighter who'd defeated the likes of Ricky Burns and Petr Petrov. The Montenegrin was considered a tough test for the Mexican-born fighter, but it didn't play out that way.

Garcia handed his opponent his first career defeat as a professional and secured the WBC Lightweight World Title. The bout was won via a third-round knockout and the devastating combination was a knockout of the year candidate.

