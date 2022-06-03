Adrien Broner set to face Omar Figueroa Jr. on July 23

Adrien Broner looks set to face Omar Figueroa Jr. in a welterweight fight on July 23 in Chicago on a PBC card (FOX). Broner last fought in February 2021, defeating Jovanie Santiago.

'The Problem' has struggled to get back to his best form over recent years and now holds a record of 34-4-1. Broner didn't win a fight from 2017 until 2021, when he beat Santiago via unanimous decision.

Figueroa Jr. has also struggled for form as he hasn't won a bout since February 2019 when he beat John Molina Jr. by unanimous decision. The 32-year-old Texas native took to Instagram to confirm the fight with Broner. He captioned his post:

"I guess it's finally happening! First off, I want to thank Al Haymon for not giving up on me. [...] I hope Adrien has gotten his mental health in order because I'd been going through it, myself, for the past year! [...] Looking forward to July 23rd!"

With Broner turning 33 years old in July, the former champion will be looking to give himself momentum if he aims to reach the top again. However, his opponent will also be keen to pick up an important win, so this fight won't be a simple task for either.

Omar Figueroa Jr. is also a former world champion as he held the WBC Lightweight Title in 2014.

If Adrien Broner wins his next fight, what could be next?

Adrien Broner has been to be a top-level competitor in the past, who began to lose his way when he suffered his first career loss to Marcos Maidana in 2013. The American has since lost to Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia and an ageing Manny Pacquiao. He also drew with Jessie Vargas in 2018.

Broner has previously held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including the WBO Super Featherweight Title from 2011 to 2012 and the WBC Lightweight Title from 2012 to 2013. He also held the WBA Welterweight Title in 2013 and the WBA Light Welterweight Title from 2015 to 2016.

In July 2018, 'The Problem' was ranked the fourth-best light welterweight in the world by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board and the eighth-best welterweight by BoxRec. In December 2012, The Ring ranked him as the number five pound-for-pound boxer.

With Broner's best years clearly behind him, he could still earn himself another big fight. The welterweight fighter could be a potential challenge for the promising Conor Benn, who is looking to climb his way to the top of the division.

Furthermore, a matchup against Keith Thurman could be beneficial for both men. 'One Time' is looking to get back to the top of the division and a win against a name like Adrien Broner could be a big step towards that goal. Broner himself may need a fight against Thurman to regain the fans' interest.

