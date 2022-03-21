"We should always deal with adversity" - Mike Tyson on keys to progress in life

Mike Tyson has dealt with plentiful adversity throughout his life and his boxing journey. As a boxing superstar, he has seen both tremendous highs and lows in his life.

Tyson, the youngest Heavyweight Champion ever, returned to action at the age of 54 and delivered commendably against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Having witnessed so much in his life, Tyson pinpointed how overcoming setbacks is important in his latest social media post:

“We should always deal with adversity. Without a struggle there's no progress.”

Tyson’s dominant boxing journey isn’t flawless either. In a career of 58-professional fights, Tyson won 50, lost six, and had two No-Contests. Hence, it verifies how he has suffered setbacks in several of his journeys to reach where he is at today.

The same goes for his financial ventures. Tyson blew away his multi-million net worth in 2003 due to his exceptional lifestyle. He is now back at becoming a millionaire again. Pivoting his attention to several things, Tyson is now a media enthusiast and also an entrepreneur.

He is a familiar face to cinema fans similarly, and will soon feature in an Indian movie titled Liger. Mike Tyson seems pretty busy with his outer-ring stunts these days. However, his return-fight against Roy Jones Jr. is what brought him back to boxing glory. In the time since, several combat superstars have expressed interest in a shot at ‘Iron’ Mike.

Will we see Mike Tyson in a boxing action again?

Currently, it doesn't appear likely Tyson will return to pugilism. He vowed to re-appear after the fight against 'Captain Hook' but has since accused the matchmakers of holding his full pay. As it stands, we may have seen the last of Mike Tyson inside the boxing ring.

Watch the exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. below:

He has achieved it all in the sport and no longer needs to risk his health inside the ring. Although several fans still want to see him in action, Tyson can choose to remain at a distance from the sport and perhaps hang up his gloves forever.

