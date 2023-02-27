Former rival pens supportive message for Jake Paul after loss to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has received support from many following his loss to Tommy Fury, including his former rival Deji.

'The Problem Child' took on Tommy Fury last night in what was touted to be his toughest test. It was the first time that Paul was fighting somebody of his age and size and also someone who was a 'real boxer'.

While Jake Paul showed that he can hang in there with a real fighter, he ended up suffering a split decision loss after a closely fought eight-round fight. Following the fight, Deji, Paul's former opponent, met up with him inside the locker room and extended his support towards the 26-year-old.

The Brit took to Instagram to share a picture with Paul and wrote in the caption:

"Losing doesn’t define you, it’s how you handle loss that makes you a true champion @jakepaul"

It is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' made his boxing debut against Deji back in 2018 in an amateur bout won by Paul. While there has been bad blood between the two, they certainly have nothing but respect for each other now.

KSI trolls Jake Paul following his loss to Tommy Fury

While Deji extended his support to 'The Problem Child', the same wasn't the case with his older brother KSI. 'JJ' certainly had the time of his life after seeing Paul suffer his first loss inside the squared circle.

KSI and Paul have been at odds for years and the two were potentially set to fight before the end of the year as well. Following Paul's loss to 'TNT', the Brit made a series of posts on social media to make fun of his long-time rival and stated:

"Don't mind me, just smoking on that Jake Paul pack. Honestly, Jake Paul, trash. Tommy Fury, trash."

In another video posted by KSI, the Brit trolled Paul by suggesting that he lost because he wasn't drinking PRIME:

"Jake, you see the problem with you man, the reason why you lost is because you weren't drinking PRIME baby. I stay winning, I stay winning bitch."

