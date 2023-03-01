Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou responds to Deontay Wilder's challenge

Francis Ngannou recently responded to Deontay Wilder's challenge.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential matchup between the former UFC star and 'The Bronze Bomber'. Interestingly, both fighters have recently become free agents as well, with the former exiting the UFC and the latter parting ways with PBC.

As both fighters look to gain greater control over their careers, it's safe to say that this matchup is certainly under the realm of possibility. Moreover, Deontay Wilder has even proposed a potential two-fight deal with Ngannou which will see them fight both in boxing and MMA.

Speaking about the same during an interview with MMA Junkie, Francis Ngannou suggested that he wasn't too sure if Deontay Wilder really wanted to fight him in MMA. He stated:

"Both? I don't know, I don't know how he would look in MMA. But we will see, let's see how about we do the first one in boxing and the second one to be determined, you know? That would be the best approach."

Watch the interview below:

Deontay Wilder speaks about the two-fight deal with Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder's next opponent has long been speculated upon ever since he scored a KO stoppage against Robert Helenius on his return to the ring last year. And by the looks of it, it seems like negotiations between Wilder and Ngannou's camp have got to the advanced stages.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Wilder spoke about a potential bout against Francis Ngannou. The former WBC heavyweight champion suggested that there's a real discussion between the two parties. While revealing the potential locations for the bout, 'The Bronze Bomber' said:

“That is a real discussion. We’re trying to do a two-fight deal, one maybe here [Saudi Arabia] and the other one in Africa."

'The Bronze Bomber' further spoke about the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a new destination for the sport of boxing:

“I think this is the new hotbed for boxing. It's a hotspot. I love the structure, and the way they've got plans, what they're trying to do over here, and what they will do.”

Check out the interview below:

