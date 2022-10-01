"Nothing came back"- Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua might be in jeopardy as Joshua's team fail to respond

British boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed that a potential matchup between Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua might be in jeopardy.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential fight between 'The Gypsy King' vs. Anthony Joshua. While Joshua verbally accepted all the terms a while ago, the contract has not been signed as of yet.

The situation has made Tyson Fury frustrated, and 'The Gypsy King' has already called off the fight twice now. However, his promoter has continued to work tirelessly to make this fight happen behind the scenes to no avail.

In a recent statement released by Frank Warren on the Daily Star, the promoter revealed that there are now disputes arising from the contract. He further revealed that he suggested having a middleman negotiate a contract. However, Anthony Joshua's team hasn't responded to it:

"This week, the last issue we were told was Joshua said he doesn’t like the fact we have the final say if we can’t agree on something. So we said, ‘let’s put an independent person in the middle to have the final say on any disputed matters’. But nothing came back on the proposal."

Tyson Fury open to fighting two fighters on the same night

'The Gypsy King' is seemingly fed up with Anthony Joshua's contract signing delay and is open to fighting someone else on December 3. Interestingly, Fury has suggested that he might go ahead and fight two opponents on the same night.

In a recent video posted on his social media, Tyson Fury revealed that he will now look to fight Mahmoud Charr and somebody else on the same night. Fury would become the first WBC heavyweight champion in history to do so. He said:

"Just been doing a little bit of brainstorming. December 3rd's coming, Manuel Charr's agreed, Mahmoud Charr sorry. Why don't I fight two people in one night? Mahmoud Charr and somebody else. That would be pretty damn awesome, I'd probably be the first WBC heavyweight champion to have two fights in one night and that is a guranteed fact. What do you think?"

