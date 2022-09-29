"Mahmoud Charr and somebody else" - Tyson Fury wants to fight 2 opponents in one night like KSI 

Tyson Fury has announced that he is looking to fight two opponents in one night, similar to what KSI did on August 27.

'The Gypsy King' was going back-and-forth with Anthony Joshua and his team for a potential showdown in December. Over the last two days, there have been a lot of mixed messages about the fight, with Fury calling it off, then extending his deadline, then calling it off again.

In a recent video he uploaded to his Instagram stories, he revealed Joshua is out of the fight for sure and is now looking to fight Mahmoud Charr. He then spoke about potentially fighting two opponents in one night:

"Just been doing a little bit of brainstorming. December 3rd's coming, Manuel Charr's agreed, Mahmoud Charr sorry. Why don't I fight two people in one night? Mahmoud Charr and somebody else. That would be pretty damn awesome, I'd probably be the first WBC heavyweight champion to have two fights in one night and that is a guranteed fact. What do you think?"

Mahmoud Charr was previously known as Manuel Charr, which is why Tyson Fury keeps calling him 'Manuel'. He is a professional boxer who held the WBA title from 2017 to 2021. Charr is likely Fury's latest opponent after 'AJ' failed to meet 'The Gypsy King's deadline to sign the contract.

Tyson Fury sends a message to Anthony Joshua and Mahmoud Charr after calling off 'AJ' fight for the second time

Tyson Fury has called off his potential fight against Anthony Joshua for the second time in less than three days.

The pair were in conversation for a December 3 showdown titled 'The Battle of Britain'. However, according to the WBC heavyweight champion, 'AJ' has 'ducked' his way out of the fight and Fury will now be looking to fight Mahmoud Charr:

"Manuel Charr, so it seems now that AJ's finally out, he's ducked his way out in a s***tbag, coward, and you're the man who wants to fight so I like that. I like the fight that you're very vocal and that you're calling for the fight like a real man should do. Any man who wants to fight another man, should call him out as you've been doing to me so I accept your challenge."

Tyson Fury will now look to fight the 37-year-old German professional boxer on December 3, the date he was supposed to fight 'AJ' on. Fans are not very happy with 'The Gypsy King's decision since they have been wanting to see the Joshua fight for years now.

