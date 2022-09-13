Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: Contract details revealed as 'AJ' agrees to terms, location, and date

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's contract details have finally been revealed since 'AJ' has reportedly agreed to all the terms and will be presented with an official contract soon. 'The Gypsy King' recently called out Joshua for a fight in December this year after Oleksandr Usyk revealed that he will not be able to fight again this year. Fury initially wanted to fight Usyk for the Undisputed Heavyweight Title.

However, the Ukrainian sustained injuries after successfully defending his titles in his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Talks between Fury and Joshua had reached a standstill after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter that 'AJ' agreed to all the terms of the fight:

"Anthony Joshua has now accepted all terms to fight Tyson Fury on Dec 3rd, his management company 258MGT have confirmed. This was agreed on Friday. They added: "Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.""

He then went on to state the terms of the contract that 'AJ' agreed to:

"Anthony Joshua has now accepted… Tyson Fury's initial 60/40 split offer Rematch clause, 50/50 split if AJ wins and Fury's demanded date of Dec 3rd. If no contract disputes, only issue outstanding is broadcaster. Both have said they're open to joint BT/DAZN PPV."

Fight negotiations are going strong and fans are excited to see an all-British battle a fight they have been looking forward to for years. For 'AJ' it is a chance to get his hands on a title.

Anthony Joshua accepts Tyson Fury's challenge

Despite suffering another 12-round loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk less than a month ago, 'AJ' was more than willing to get back into the ring against Tyson Fury before the end of the year. 'The Gypsy King' called out Joshua for a fight with the WBC Heavyweight Title on the line and 'AJ' was game. He responded to Fury's call-out saying:

“Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258MGT [AJ’s promotion]. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.”

Fury already had two dates and the venue for the fight booked, all he wanted was for 'AJ' to agree to the fight. Now that Joshua has agreed to the terms, it is only a matter of time before the official announcement is made, unless the pair run into a roadblock regarding the broadcasting rights of the fight.

