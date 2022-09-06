‘I will be ready in December’- Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight Tyson Fury after the loss against Oleksandr Usyk 

Just as Anthony Joshua was looking for an immediate return after his third career defeat against Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury offered him a shot at the WBC world title. ‘AJ’ has accepted the challenge and is ready to appear in December.

However, ‘AJ’ seems interested in materializing the fight instead of running a verbal war with ‘The Gypsy King’ on social media. After Tyson Fury’s continued tweets, Joshua took to social media and delivered a straightforward response. The 2x former heavyweight champion wrote:

“Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout 258MGT (AJ’s promotion) I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.”

Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury



Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury would have been inarguably the biggest boxing fight a few years back. However, it didn’t happen when both men were undefeated champions. While Fury still holds that status, Joshua has lost his belt and unbeaten record. Moreover, he has lost three of his last five fights.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk’s successful title defense in Jeddah below:

With that being said, ‘AJ’ is still a cash cow and a massive prize fighter. A fight between him and Fury will no longer be a 50-50 fight at odds but will be a lucrative deal for both men. Although Fury had previously claimed to fight Joshua for free, that may not be the case anymore.

It will also be beneficial for ‘AJ’ as he will once again get a world title shot. If he can pull off an unimaginable upset against Tyson Fury and Usyk manages to retain his heavyweight titles, we might see a trilogy between the two for the undisputed tag.

How did the All-English super fight ‘Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua’ suddenly pop up?

‘The Gypsy King’ was potentially in talks to return against WBO, WBC, IBF, IBO, and Ring champion Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed collision. However, Usyk said that he will now return next year and take a break. The Ukrainian champion participated in his home country’s national services and then defended his heavyweight status against ‘AJ’.

He deserves a minimal layoff. Nevertheless, Fury wants to make the best fights happen as he began calling out Joshua on Twitter. Here’s a look at his tweets before Anthony Joshua responded.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury



Talks have just begun and Fury vs. Joshua is still far from being put on paper. Hence, it’s still too early to predict anything for the fantasy super-fight.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit