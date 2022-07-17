"No money earned" - Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua for free

Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire to fight Anthony Joshua for free. Fury claims that if Joshua defeats Oleksandr Usyk, he will be willing to fight 'AJ' on free-to-air TV.

After knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium back in April, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing. However, 'The Gypsy King' now seems interested in fighting Joshua in a bid to become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

'AJ' is scheduled to rematch Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. The Brit will be looking to get revenge on the Ukrainian and become a three-time heavyweight champion. Usyk dominated Joshua last September and won a convincing 12-round unanimous decision to capture the the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight Championships.

Here's what Tyson Fury said in a recent interview with talkSPORT:

"Anthony Joshua's a s***house and I'll knock him out. If he beats Oleksandr Usyk, he's gotta fight me for free in England. Free-to-air TV. It'll be watched by 30million people for free. No PPV. No money earned. We do this one for the fans of the UK."

Who else could Tyson Fury fight next?

Apart from Joshua, Fury has made it clear that he is interested in exhibition fights. There has been speculation that 'The Gypsy King' could face former World's Strongest Man, Hafthor Bjornsson.

Frank Warren was recently questioned about a potential bout between Fury and Bjornsson and the Queensberry promoter did not deny the possibility:

"Nothing to say, that's it. I don't know if he's going to have an exhibition. What is it to worry about an exhibition? An exhibition is an exhibition."

Fury and Bjornsson have exchanged some words on social media lately and both seem interested in making the fight. Bjornsson defeated fellow former strongman Eddie Hall back in March. However, he has never shared the ring with anyone close to Fury's level before.

It remains to be seen who 'The Gypsy King' decides to face next. Regardless, it is likely that the WBC Champion will make his return in late 2022 or early 2023.

