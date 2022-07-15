"He went to the airport" - Frank Warren gives an update on Tommy Fury after the failed Jake Paul bout

Boxing fans have ridiculed Tommy Fury for failing to fly down to the USA to fight Jake Paul on August 6 at MSG.

According to Fury, he didn’t get a visa to enter the United States, citing it as the sole problem. However, several people, including Jake Paul, didn’t find it credible.

In a social media post, ‘TNT’ explained that Homeland Security denied his ESTA. He also claimed to have attempted to resolve the issue which didn’t work out.

Here’s a clip of Tommy Fury discussing the entire issue:

The reported reason behind the visa ban was Fury's alleged connection with MTK Global's Daniel Kinahhan. Several media outlets cite Kinnahan as a 'wanted criminal' in the States. Being connected with him seems to have cost Fury his entry in the USA.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has already taken his steps for August 6. After a hefty verbal feud, Paul replaced Fury with Hasim Rahman Jr. and is set to headline the event on the scheduled date of the Showtime PPV.

As for ‘TNT’, he has no official fights on board as of now.

Frank Warren recently came to Tommy Fury’s rescue in an interaction with Seconds Out. In response to Fury’s critics, the Brit promoter said,

“Tommy [Fury] didn’t want to fight is a nonsense. He went to the airport, his whole team. It didn’t go there not to be, to be told you can’t fly. So, it’s a shame.”

He added:

“It’s got to be sorted out with the embassy, with an appointment at the embassy. I don’t know whether they have done that or not. I am not sure what’s happened with the big ones.”

Following the fallout of the fight between Fury and Paul, Tommy Fury took to social media to express dissent towards the whole scene. This is the second time the fight has fallen off from happening. Surprisingly, both times Fury has backed off.

Jake Paul, however, is still optimistic about the bout. He has shown interest in re-negotiating the fight after facing Rahman Jr. Hence, a lot of it would change if Paul fails to get past 'Gold Blooded'.

Is Hasim Rahman Jr. a better opponent than Tommy Fury for Jake Paul?

Unlike Fury, Rahman Jr. isn’t an undefeated prodigy. He lost his zero in his last fight against James Mckenzie Morrisson on April 29. The 31-year-old will look to bounce back against Jake Paul in what could be his shot at the limelight and fame.

Rahman Jr. comes from a boxing family as his father has been a heavyweight world champion in the past. It is believed that Rahman Jr. will be Paul’s toughest test till now and has a valid size advantage over him.

That said, Tommy Fury would have been beneficial for Jake Paul in terms of the Box-Office parameters. Both men are superstars with millions of social media followers. So, Rahman Jr. may not garner as much attention and PPV sales as ‘TNT’.

