"You are a little boy" - Hasim Rahman Jr. thinks Tyron Woodley gave too much respect to Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Tyron Woodley gave Jake Paul too much respect when they fought, overestimating the YouTuber's boxing skills. 'The Problem Child' has fought Woodley on two separate occasions and has emerged as the victor in both fights. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Rahman Jr. spoke about why Paul's previous opponents were unable to beat him.

He spoke about the Tyron Woodley fights and also detailed what he would do to Paul when he faces him:

"First of all, all of Jake's opponents have been smaller than him. All of them have been much smaller than him, it's the first time he's gonna be in there with somebody that's gonna be walking him down and that's much bigger than him....You're a little boy and I'm gonna treat you like one. That's what Woodley needed to do, Woodley gave him too much respect and he sat back with his hands down."

Hasim Rahman Jr. also discussed how both fights between Paul and Woodley were boring because of their novice skill levels. Rahman Jr. has been training to be a boxer since he was a child under the tutelage of his father Hasim Rahman. He aims to become a world champion one day.

Watch the interview with TMZ Sports below:

Hasim Rahman Jr. reacts to being the 2:1 underdog against Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to fight Jake Paul on August 6th at the historic Madison Square Garden. This is the first time 'Gold Blooded' will be headlining an event and he will be looking to make a major statement. Rahman fights at heavyweight and is much bigger than Paul, yet he is still a 2:1 underdog in the fight.

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, the interviewer asked him what he thought about being the underdog in the fight. Hasim Rahman Jr. replied saying:

"Don't gamble, don't care."

He continued:

"Don't care what nobody says, all that matters is what happens when the bell rings on August 6th. I don't care what nobody thinks, my team is behind me 100%."

The son of the former Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman is extremely confident that he will be able to overcome Jake Paul easily. The two have sparred previously and engaged in a verbal altercation, which is what ignited the sparks to this rivalry.

