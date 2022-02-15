"Then he's out of it" - Frank Warren reveals deadline for Dillian Whyte to sign the contract for Tyson Fury fight

Frank Warren sat alongside Bob Arum at a special media lunch following the success of their purse bid for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte clash. The Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel interviewed Frank Warren and Bob Arum, asking them about the deadline for Dillian Whyte to sign the contract. Warren replied, saying:

"The contract's got to be signed by the 19th of February and as Bob said, I expect them as well that they'll sign it. If for any strange reason they don't, then he's out of it."

Take a look at the interview:

Frank Warren also said that Whyte's team were doing nothing wrong by not signing the contract, since they had the 19th of this month to sign it. However, the promotion team would have preferred that Whyte signed it so they could push the fight. 'The Body Snatcher' and his team have been very silent on the entire matter.

The boxing world is awaiting Dillian Whyte's response to all the trash-talk and controversy surrounding the fight and contract. Only time will tell whether Whyte will accept the contract and begin training for his long-awaited title shot. Whyte has been looking for a title shot for the past three years, and he is finally getting one. 'The Gypsy King', on his part, is also doing all he can to prompt a response from Whyte.

Fury regularly posts videos on his social media handles, calling Whyte out. 'The Gypsy King's' favorite insult is 'Whyte Feathers, ' implying that Dillian Whyte is as delicate as a feather.

Frank Warren reveals that Tyson Fury will fight on April 23rd even if Dillian Whyte does not sign the contract

In an interview with IFL TV, Frank Warren spoke about the Fury vs. Whyte fight. He brought up what would happen if Whyte backs out of the fight:

"We know what we're doing, we know where we are, the fight's on. All we're waiting for is one person, at the moment is holding everything up, and that's Dillian. As soon as he signs it, we get on with it. If he doesn't sign it, if he doesn't sign it on the 19th, we'll move on to the next one."

Take a look at the interview:

Tyson Fury had made it very clear that he wanted to fight again in the first half of 2022, no matter what. He originally wanted to box in February or March, so if Whyte pulls out, Fury will look for another opponent.

