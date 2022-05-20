Watch: Hungarian boxer Gabriella Mezei walks away after being asked to strip at weigh-in 

Gabriella Mezei caused a stir at the weigh-in for her fight with Raven Chapman. The Hungarian-Romanian fighter attempted to weigh in wearing a sweater and jeans.

Watch the weigh-in below:

The bizarre scene started as Gabriella Mezei walked to the scales fully clothed. An official from the British Boxing Board of Control spoke to the fighter, asking her to take her top off. The official also asked her if she had shorts, deeming her jeans to be inappropriate.

Mezei seemed oblivious to his comments. Eventually, with the persuasion of someone from her team, Mezei walks towards the scale again without her sweater. As she walks towards the scale, the British Boxing Board of Control official asks her to remove her jeans.

Mezei then nods her head in disapproval before walking away. There is then a brief chat between the officials and a member of Mezei's team. A British Boxing Board of Control official said:

"She has got to play by the rules”

Eventually, Mezei does weigh in with her jeans on, coming in at 122½ pounds. Her opponent Raven Chapman weighs in at 127 pounds. The fight is scheduled for a maximum of six rounds in the featherweight division.

Journeywoman Gabriella 'Kobrak' Mezei (11-29-5) is the overwhelming underdog for the fight. Mezei has lost her last five fights. Raven Chapman (2-0) had a productive amateur career and was part of Team GB.

Gabriella Mezei and Raven Chapman on the undercard of Queensbury promotion show

The card will be broadcast live on BT Sport from the York Hall and headlined by Brad Foster (14-1-2). Foster is coming off a defeat in his last contest against fellow Brit Jason Cunningham (31-6-0).

Romanian Ionut Baluta (14-3) will challenge Foster for the WBC International Super Bantamweight championship. In his last contest, he lost a majority decision to the then unbeaten Michael Conlan (16-1).

Watch Foster weigh-in:

In chief support, Andrew Cain (9-0) faces Luis Moreno (10-2) for the WBC International Silver Super Bantamweight Championship. Elsewhere on the card, "Boom Boom" Charles Frankham (5-0) takes on India's Sandeep Singh Bhatti (6-3).

The card is rounded out by prospects Mickey Burke Jr., Joshua Frankham, Adan Mohamed, and Sean Noakes. In addition to this will be the Gabriella Mezei-Raven Chapman fight.

