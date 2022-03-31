‘See you soon’- Gennadiy Golovkin begins his trip to Japan to face Ryota Murata 

Gennadiy Golovkin has apparently begun his trip to Japan, where he will clash with the country’s very-own Ryota Murata. The bout is a massive middleweight title unification fight on April 9 at the Super Arena in Saitama.

Ending a two-year long hiatus, WBA Middleweight Champion Murata may have some ring rust. However, the 39-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin has also been scarcely active. 'GGG' recently posted about himself boarding a flight, sending several fans into a frenzy:

“See you soon, Japan!”

Soon to be 40, Golovkin is still bagging pay-per-view blockbusters for himself and is currently one win away from securing a trilogy bout against Canelo Alvarez. In an active 41-1-1 career, Gennadiy Golovkin has been victorious against all of his opponents except P4P king Alvarez.

Watch Golovkin vs. Alvarez below:

While many fans believe 'GGG' beat Alvarez in their first fight, which was ruled a draw, the Kazakh star is yet to see his hand raised opposite Canelo.

He is arguably the favorite against Ryota Murata as the Japanese opponent is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career. On bagging a potential win, 'GGG' shall wait and see how Alvarez vs. Bivol turns out on May 9. If both Golvokin and Alvarez win their respective appearances, we will see an epic trilogy come to fruition.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez – The one for the history books

Pay-per-view superstars Gennadiy Golvokin and Canelo Alvarez landed two hits at the box office in their first two fights. Although Alvarez dominates the score at 1-0-1 at this point, both men earned lucrative numbers. A third fight between them will be important for Golovkin as a win over Alvarez could enrich his legacy even better.

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is on a flawless run at this point, jumping across weight cases. Having conquered the 168 lbs division as the undisputed champion, the Mexican star is taking a trip back to 175 lbs in his next fight.

The potential Canelo vs. 'GGG' 3 could happen at 168 lbs. The division has already sheltered Canelo, and Golovkin is currently residing at 160 lbs.

Edited by John Cunningham