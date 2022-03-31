"Something from the past" - Gennadiy Golovkin reacts to Chris Eubank Jr. calling him out

Gennadiy Golovkin recently discussed Chris Eubank Jr.'s call-outs in an interview with Michael Benson. Eubank Jr. has been calling 'GGG' out for a while now. The pair were set to meet back in 2016, when Golovkin reigned supreme in the division.

However, the fight fell through at the last minute and Kell Brook replaced Eubank Jr. in the bout. In an interview with Michael Benson, Gennadiy Golovkin spoke about 'Next Gen':

"Yeah, Chris is something from the past, I already forgot about him. I honestly don't understand why it's worth mentioning him at all, there are some other fighters who are worth mentioning."

'GGG' is currently set to fight the WBA Middleweight Champion Ryoto Murata in an April 9th showdown in Japan. The Russian knockout artist is looking to win back his belts and reign supreme in the division again. His fight against Murata is a big fight because, if he wins, he will be able to fight Canelo Alvarez in their highly awaited trilogy fight.

Under the guidance of Roy Jones Jr., it seems Chris Eubank Jr. is a completely different, new and improved fighter now. It currently seems unlikely that 'Next Gen' ever gets to take on Golovkin.

Teddy Atlas compares Gennadiy Golovkin to Tom Brady

Teddy Atlas recently spoke to Gennadiy Golovkin in an extensive interview. Atlas discussed Golovkin's longevity in his career. He compared 'GGG' to Tom Brady, who made a return to the NFL just a few weeks after announcing his retirement at the age of 44.

Atlas asked Golovkin if he ever thought he would still be fighting at 40. 'GGG' replied:

"And of course I could have never predicted that I'll be still fighting at forty and one thing can be choose, when you just go out on the field and play various sports. But to fight, it's even harder to predict I would say. And I can only wish that when I turn forty I feel as good as I'm feeling at thirty nine."

Golovkin has been fighting professionally since 2006. His career spans more than 15 years and he is still one of the best fighters in his division.

