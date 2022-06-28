Watch: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin's epic face-off at the Yankees Stadium

The hype for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin has been off the charts following intense faceoffs and interviews over the last few days.

After presenting their third fight before the media in Los Angeles, California over the weekend, the rivals stepped into the Yankees Stadium and threw out the first ball of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.

Watch Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin simultaneously throw the first pitch:

The pair then matched up in another epic staredown, standing nose-to-nose and motionless as fans at the world-famous stadium cheered them on.

Alvarez, 31, and Golovkin, 40, fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended with a highly controversial split draw. The rematch in 2018 was once again plagued with controversy as Alvarez defeated 'GGG' via majority decision after 12 rounds.

After years of waiting, the pair are set to face each other for the third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is also the site of their first two meetings.

Watch the two rivals face off at the Yankees Stadium:

Gennadiy Golovkin with the parting shot: ‘Don’t miss me much’

Throughout their promotional events, it was Canelo Alvarez who came out aggressive, animated, and full of trash-talk to generate more interest in their fight.

However, after their face-off at the Yankees Stadium, it was Gennadiy Golovkin who offered the parting shots on social media, telling the Mexican star in an Instagram post:

“Don't miss me much, see you on September 17.”

Their meeting at the Yankees Stadium will be their last faceoff before they meet again on fight week of their much-awaited matchup.

On the line for their super middleweight showdown is Alvarez’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight Championships.

Since losing to Alvarez in 2018, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) went on to win his next four fights, winning the WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight titles in the process. The Kazakhstani boxer last fought in April 2022, where he scored a ninth-round technical knockout win against Ryota Murata.

On the other side, Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a shocking loss at the hands of WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision.

