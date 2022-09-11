Gennadiy Golovkin gives his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez; says his opponent has lost the "touch with reality" and cannot "assess things adequately"

Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t impressed by his upcoming opponent Canelo Alvarez, who recently claimed to have won a few rounds against Dmitry Bivol in a failed WBA Light Heavyweight Title attempt. Bivol outworked Canelo in a 12-round fight and handed the Mexican star his second career defeat via decision.

Canelo Alvarez has accepted the loss and has returned to the super middleweight category to defend his undisputed status against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, Canelo is still eyeing a rematch against Bivol and has said that he beat the Russian world champion in a few rounds of their original clash.

‘GGG’ responded to it in an interaction with Boxing Scene.com. When asked to score the fight, Gennadiy Golovkin said:

“It would not be appropriate for me to suggest what the score might be. I’m not a judge. People probably question my opinion of that anyway, so I don’t want to do that. But Bivol looked better and his win was more convincing than the score reflects. The behavior of his opponent, Canelo, raising his arms after the fight and later saying that he probably lost only a couple of rounds, that just shows his loss of touch with reality and his failure to assess things adequately.”

Golovkin and Alvarez fought twice in 2017 and 2018. The first fight was deemed a draw that many believe should have gone in favor of the Kazakh boxer. The rematch was also close but Canelo Alvarez came on top via decision. The trilogy will now settle the dust and determine who will have the last laugh between the two boxing legends.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Where do we stand?

Gennadiy Golovkin knocked out Ryota Murata in his last fight to become the unified middleweight champion. He will now move up a weight class to fight for all four super middleweight belts. He holds a professional record of 42 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw. The two fights against Canelo are the only bouts where ‘GGG’ wasn't victorious. However, he will try to change that this weekend.

The 32-year-old Mexican has hinted at his intentions of trying to knock out Golovkin in the fight. After losing to Bivol, he needs to return to his dominant winning ways. With that said, Canelo Alvarez is still a world champion and holds a pro record of 57 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws. He has more professional experience than ‘GGG’, which can play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the fight.

