Gennadiy Golovkin believes Dmitry Bivol exposed Canelo Alvarez

On September 17, Canelo Alvarez will face his biggest rival, Gennadiy Golovkin, in an intriguing trilogy bout. The Mexican last appeared in the ring against Dmitry Bivol, where he lost for the second time in his career.

Prior to Alvarez's defeat to the Russian, he looked unbeatable and was the pound-for-pound king. However, there are now many doubters who have witnessed numerous vulnerabilities in the four-weight world champion.

Ahead of the exciting trilogy clash, Gennadiy Golovkin voiced his opinion on Alvarez's shock defeat to Bivol, telling The New York Post:

“I’ve known Canelo for a long time, and I’ve always known that it was possible, and Dmitri Bivol just showed us that. Some experts were under the illusion that Canelo was unbeatable — I never shared that opinion. That loss kind of brought the situation back to reality, back to the actual state of things."

'GGG' then added:

“I think that he will draw conclusions as a result of his loss. He will take our fight much more seriously, much more realistically, and that will be a totally different fight compared with his fight against Bivol.”

Can Gennadiy Golovkin defeat Canelo Alvarez in the trilogy?

Canelo Alvarez will be entering the contest against 'GGG' as the favorite to win, as he holds multiple world titles and defeated the Kazakh in their previous meeting.

Despite Golovkin being hugely competitive in the first two fights, he is now 40-years-old and arguably past his prime years. The Mexican is also coming off the heels of a defeat and has expressed his eagerness to rectify his mistakes and prove his critics wrong.

The 42-1-1 boxer is an elite-level fighter with devastating punch power, which will offer a constant threat to the Mexican. Golovkin has the urge to secure revenge over his rival after the results of the first two encounters, although it is worth noting that a significant number of boxing fans thought 'GGG' did enough to warrant a win in at least one of their previous bouts.

To further this, he has never been rocked or dropped to the canvas, which suggests Canelo will have to try and outbox him until the final bell.

