Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata and Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe: How to watch both the events live on April 9

Gennadiy Golovkin will take on Japan’s Ryota Murata at the Saitama Arena on April 9. Ryan Garcia will step up against Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamodome Stadium on the same night. Both fights will be available on DAZN.

IBF Middleweight Champion Gennadiy Golovkin will face WBO Champion Murata in a massive 160 lbs title unification matchup.

Watch the trailer for Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata below:

Garcia vs. Tagoe, meanwhile, will be a non-title headliner, which will have a direct influence on the current lightweight title scene. The winner of the fight could potentially demand a shot at gold next.

Despite sharing the Box Office on the same date, both events will be telecasted at different times. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata will hit the screens hours before Garcia vs. Tagoe goes live.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryotata Murata - How to watch it live?

The five-fight card will reportedly begin at 5:10 am ET/10:10 am GMT on Saturday, April 9. Per DAZN, the main-event ring walk shall begin by 8:10 am ET/13:10 pm GMT. Hence, American fans will need to wake up early to catch 'GGG' in action from Japan.

You can get DAZN’s monthly subscription of $19.99 or an annual subscription of $99.99 in the USA to watch the fight live. In Canada, the DAZN monthly subscription costs $20 and the annual subscription costs $150.

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe - How to watch it live?

Golden Boy Promotions have put four bouts on the card so far. As reported by DAZN, the event will begin at 9:00 PM ET on April 9 at 2:00 am GMT (April 10). Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagie will seemingly make their ring walkouts by 11:00 PM ET/4:00 AM GMT. For this fight, European fans will need to wake up early on the morning of April 10th to catch the action live.

DAZN's monthly subscription of $19.99 or an annual subscription of $99.99 will enable you to stream the fight live on multiple streaming platforms.

