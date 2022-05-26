"He's just a misinterpreted guy" - George Groves on whether Carl Froch dislikes Amir Khan

George Groves has claimed that Carl Froch has no animosity towards Amir Khan and believes the former IBF and WBA Super Middleweight Champion is a misunderstood person.

However, Froch has shared some harsh words about 'King Khan' both as a fighter and person. Following Khan's loss to Kell Brook back in February at the Manchester Arena, the man from Nottingham slated Khan in an interview with iFL TV. 'The Cobra' claimed Khan was only good for getting knocked out and said the Bolton boxer needed a reality check.

Furthermore, a few years ago, Froch took a dig at Khan's personality and implied he was arrogant, and gave his prediction that Brook would knock him out if they faced off in the ring.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Carl Froch on Amir Khan “He’s got an overinflated opinion of himself, he loves himself, he talks about money all the time. He needs to take a reality check and realise there’s a guy from Sheffield who can serve you your arse, knock you spark out.” [ Carl Froch on Amir Khan “He’s got an overinflated opinion of himself, he loves himself, he talks about money all the time. He needs to take a reality check and realise there’s a guy from Sheffield who can serve you your arse, knock you spark out.” [ @BehindTheGloves 😳 Carl Froch on Amir Khan “He’s got an overinflated opinion of himself, he loves himself, he talks about money all the time. He needs to take a reality check and realise there’s a guy from Sheffield who can serve you your arse, knock you spark out.” [@BehindTheGloves]

Regardless, here is what Groves said in a recent interview with iFL TV:

"He's [Froch's] just a misinterpreted guy and real deadpan humour goes over a lot of people's heads. I spend a lot of time with him now so I see it and I get it. It's just starting to catch on. Remember when The Office came out and people didn't quite get it? He's [David] Brent, he might not even know he's Brent."

Carl Froch and George Groves have squashed their beef and now work as fellow boxing pundits on Sky Sports and other platforms. Both fought on two separate occasions as professional boxers and had an intense, personal rivalry.

Their second fight took place at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans following a controversial first fight where many believed the bout was stopped prematurely.

Carl Froch and Amir Khan, two legends of British boxing

It remains to be seen if Froch will become more amicable towards Khan. With both now retired, they will go down as two of the best British boxers from the last generation.

Khan captured a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics and went on to become the Unified Champion at Super Lightweight. Meanwhile, Froch was a two-time World Champion at Super Middleweight and shared the ring with world-class fighters such as Andre Ward, Jean Pascal, and Mikkel Kessler.

