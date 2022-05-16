"An interesting fight" - George Groves wants to see Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 

Chris Eubank Jr. is one of the most talked about British boxers in the world at the moment. The Brit has reinvented himself under the expert guidance of Roy Jones Jr., adding elements to his game that he did not have before.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, former WBA Super-Middleweight Champion George Groves spoke about who he thinks Eubank Jr. should fight next:

"I'd like to see Eubank in hundred percent shape, switched on, on it, like he was, you know, around when he was in the tournament. In the World Boxing Super Series and really that would be an interesting fight. Because he's got a great chin, great engine, decent punch power, decent handspeed... Who knows?"

Gennadiy Golovkin is fresh off a win against Ryoto Murata in Japan. The Russian managed to unify the Middleweight division after a win over the tough Japanese champion.

Chris Eubank Jr., on the other hand, is fresh off a dominant win over local rival Liam Williams in February this year. The Brit managed to put on an impressive performance. He toyed with his opponent inside the ring.

He was so confident that he kept hurting Williams, and did not want to go for the knockdown because he wanted to 'punish' Williams more.

Watch the interview below:

Chris Eubank Jr. calls out Gennadiy Golovkin after Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez fought WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion of the world Dmitry Bivol on May 7. The Russian put on a masterclass to pull off the upset of the year. He beat Canelo and effectively canceled the trilogy fight between Alvarez and Golovkin.

Following the loss, Chris Eubank Jr. took the opportunity to call out 'GGG', saying he would step in to fight him since Alvarez would be busy:

"Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer"

Eubank Jr. is extremely confident right now. A fight between himself and the Unified Middleweight Champion of the world will be perfect for him. He will get his long-awaited title shot and get to challenge himself against one of the greatest middleweights ever.

It will be interesting to see what 'GGG' decides to do now that Alvarez is focused on his rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

Take a look at the tweet by Chris Eubank Jr.:

Chris Eubank Jr @ChrisEubankJr Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer 🕺🏾 Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer 🕺🏾😎

Edited by Puranjay Dixit