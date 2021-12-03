New lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. will attend both of his top contenders' fights this weekend whilst looking for his next challenge

The newly crowned lightweight king George Kambosos Jr. has rightfully become the centre of attention in the 135lbs division. The Australian has been tipped to take on some of the biggest names in the division to make his first title defense.

With the likes of Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia all ready to take him on, George Kambosos Jr. now finds himself in a position to pick any fight he wants. Haney and Davis are in action this weekend as well and after assessing their performances, Kambosos can pick a worthy opponent.

In order to do so, George Kambosos Jr. will attend both of their fights this weekend. Lou DiBella, Kambosos' promoter, revealed that the Australian will be in attendance for both fights.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn George Kambosos Jr will be at both Devin Haney vs Jojo Diaz and Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz this weekend, his promoter Lou DiBella has revealed. George Kambosos Jr will be at both Devin Haney vs Jojo Diaz and Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz this weekend, his promoter Lou DiBella has revealed.

Devin Haney is set to take on Joseph Diaz on December 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the other hand, Gervonta Davis will be taking on Isaac Cruz on December 5th in Los Angeles, California, US. Both fighters need to earn a statement victory in order to get a shot at the unified lightweight champion.

While Devin Haney holds the WBC lightweight championship, Gervonta Davis is the regular WBA lightweight champion. If both fighters are able to retain their championships this weekend, we can certainly expect a big clash in the lightweight division.

Will Ryan Garcia jump the line to face George Kambosos Jr. ?

The odds are certainly stacked against Ryan Garcia to face George Kambosos next. Kambosos is currently chasing a bout to unify the lightweight division and for the same reason, a fight with Gervonta Davis also looks to be a bit dicey. In order to unify the 135lbs division, the Australian needs to fight the winner of Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That seems to be the most likely fight for George Kambosos. However, nothing can be said with certainty as of now. To get more clarity on the situation, we will need to wait until the end of the weekend when both Davis and Haney step into the ring.

Edited by David Andrew