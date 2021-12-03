"This really is my destiny" - George Kambosos talks about how "hard work" led to win over Teofimo Lopez

George Kambosos is fresh off his win over Teofimo Lopez and is beginning the media rounds. The Australian flipped the boxing world on its head last Saturday night, defeating the highly favored Lopez via split-decision to become the unified lightweight champion.

The fight was a back-and-forth war, with both men hitting the canvas across the 12-round contest. With Kambosos now days removed from the showdown with 'The Takeover', he's beginning to give his thoughts on the bout.

He recently went on Teddy Atlas's podcast The Fight, and had a great conversation with the legendary trainer. During the conversation, Kambosos said that he thought the win, and his legacy of being a unified lightweight champion, was destiny.

"This really is my destiny. I've manifested it, I've seen it so many times. I've put in the hard work, really left no stone unturned throughout this entire preparation. We had many stops and starts, but I never stopped. We had the loss of my grandfather, and the birth of my child on the same day. But I still prepared, I still trained, I was so embedded in this victory and this win. I knew if I couldn't be broke on the day where I did have that the loss, and my son being born too, Lopez couldn't break me."

George Kambosos got knocked down in the tenth round

George Kambosos was in control heading into the latter rounds of the contest. While Lopez had won rounds, Kambosos was well on his way to winning the decision. That was until he was knocked down hard in the tenth round by 'The Takeover'.

Kambosos then showed his heart as he rallied back against the punishing puncher. The Australian spoke of the scary moment, saying:

"I was prepared to die in that ring to become champion and fulfill my destiny... He put me down, a lot of fighters after that ten rounds, being put down by Lopez, probably would've stayed down. Would've said "I've done enough here, I've earned my respect." but I got up. It was a 1:45 to go, he came flying out, and I came back in the last thirty seconds and landed my good shots. I remember smiling and going back to the corner, and the team asked me what was wrong. I said I got too excited for the crowd, I was trying to finish this kid off. I'm going to punish him now, this is my destiny."

Kambosos then did come from behind in the final two rounds and was able to finish out the fight strong to become the unified lightweight champion.

