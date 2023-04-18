Gervonta Davis confronts Ryan Garcia over getting stopped in sparring session at the gym 

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia went live on Instagram to take shots at each other before their upcoming bout on April 22nd. The pair got into it, with Davis calling out Garcia for getting stopped in a sparring session at his gym.

He asked:

"So, you didn't get stopped in the gym?

To which Garcia responded:

"No, on my life I didn't. Didn't you get knocked out by a Russian at Floyd's gym? Didn't you get knocked out cold?"

Davis, in a matter-of-fact manner, denied it and simply said "no."

Things started off when Davis and his friends went live, and Garcia appeared to join in a while later.

Davis and co. asked Garcia to bet his entire fight purse, to which Garcia replied:

"Everything is on the line. I just did. (Referring to him betting the fight purse in a winner-takes-all situation) Let's do it. The whole purse. Yes. Let's bet. You hear me on the live. Let's bet. Let's make a contract and let's sign it, both of us, let's go."

Watch as Ryan Garcia bets his whole fight purse vs Gervonta Davis:

Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis on April 22nd, fight billed as "It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This"

Boxing fans have lamented in the past that the best rarely fight the best, but Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will show on April 22nd that that isn't the case.

The two undefeated fighters will square off at the T.Mobile Arena in Dallas, Texas, in a fight that has been a long time coming. Throughout their careers, Garcia and Davis have called each other out, and the two will finally settle the score this weekend.

Garcia holds a 23-0 record, with 19 wins by way of KO. Davis is currently 28-0, with 26 knockouts. Given their confidence and their age, we can expect both men to be in their prime.

The bout will take place at a catchweight of 136 lbs, with a 10 lb rehydration clause.

