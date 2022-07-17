Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, Teddy Atlas, Keyshawn Davis, and others react to Ryan Garcia stopping Javier Fortuna in 6th round

Ryan Garcia looked good in his recent encounter with Javier Fortuna at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old dropped his opponent in rounds four and five before stopping the show in the sixth. While Garcia was criticized for his underwhelming unanimous decision win against Emmanuel Tagoe, his latest victory showcased his knockout abilities.

After earning his 19th professional stoppage, Garcia called out Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. The WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion seemed to accept the challenge on Twitter.

The result garnered mixed reactions from the boxing community.

Watch the Garcia vs. Fortuna fight highlights below:

Veterans of the game, like Shawn Porter and Teddy Atlas, hailed ‘KingRy’ for the win. However, fellow lightweight Keyshawn Davis didn’t seem impressed with either contender. He took to Twitter and vowed to outclass both Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna in a potential clash.

Undisputed Lightweight Champion Devin Haney appreciated Ryan Garcia's performance. According to ‘The Dream’, Garcia’s defense has improved. Like Haney, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero also praised the 23-year-old Californian and tagged the youngster as an "outstanding fighter".

Check out the boxing community's reaction on Twitter to Garcia vs. Fortuna:

Keyshawn Davis @KeyshawnDavis8 I’m sorry but I will beat the hell out of fortuna & his opponent.🥴 I’m sorry but I will beat the hell out of fortuna & his opponent.🥴💯

Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal #boxing Garcia is young and still filling out with large skeleton so he easily moves up and looks strong, guys like Tank are not still filling out. #GarciaFortuna Garcia is young and still filling out with large skeleton so he easily moves up and looks strong, guys like Tank are not still filling out. #GarciaFortuna #boxing

ShowtimeShawn Porter @ShowtimeShawnP That’s that “whipping” type of power I be talking about!! Good outing by KingRy. #GarciaFortuna That’s that “whipping” type of power I be talking about!! Good outing by KingRy. #GarciaFortuna

Richardson Hitchins @HeIsRichardson Ryan Garcia and teo , Can see me at 140 and if Devin wanna move up He can get it too I Can fight For real and I’m with all the bullshit THIS IS MY SHIT ! Ryan Garcia and teo , Can see me at 140 and if Devin wanna move up He can get it too I Can fight For real and I’m with all the bullshit THIS IS MY SHIT !

Watch fellow boxers and celebrities react to Garcia's performance:

‘KingRy’ is a superstar in the making. Flaunting his lifestyle and boxing regime on social media, he already has millions of followers on online platforms. This makes him arguably the most marketable fighter in the lightweight division.

Garcia vs. Fortuna: Where does Ryan Garcia stand in the rankings?

Garcia is 23-0 in his professional career. He is currently ranked No.2 in WBC, No.6 in WBA, and No.10 in WBO. He's unranked in the IBF as of now. With performances like the one he displayed on Saturday, Garcia could soon fight for the lightweight belts, which are held by Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.

A fight against Haney would provide Garcia a chance to become the undisputed champion at 135lbs. He could also fight Davis for the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship. (Haney holds the WBA [Super] belt.) Given a choice and going by his recent callouts, 'KingRy' would probably like to have a crack at 'Tank' first. If you go by Davis' Twitter, that fight could happen by the end of the year.

