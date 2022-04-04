Watch: Gervonta Davis flexes monstrous power ahead of fight with Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are set to fight on May 28th in New York for Davis' WBA Lightweight Title. Davis and Romero are both signed to Mayweather Promotions.

'Tank' Davis is one of the most celebrated young boxers in the lightweight division, which is one of the most talent-stacked divisions in boxing today. His record currently stands at 26-0-0 with 24 knockouts. Davis' last opponent, Isaac Cruz, was the first fighter to go the distance with 'Tank' since 2014.

In a promo video posted to Youtube by Zeb Brooks Multimedia, Gervonta Davis is shown training for his fight at the Barclays Center. In the video, the Baltimore fighter's power is on full display.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis and Rolando 'Rolly' Romero will fight on May 28th in New York, New York. Davis is the betting favorite in the bout. Though both fighters are known for their heavy hands, the more technical boxer will likely have the edge.

'Tank' made his professional debut in 2013 and won his first eight fights by way of knockout. In recent years, Davis has faced a higher level of opposition than his opponent. In 2019, for instance, he stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa after putting him on the canvas three times. In 2020, he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth round.

Romero made his professional debut in 2016 and has a record of 14-0-0 with 12 knockouts. In 2020, he won the WBA Interim Lightweight Title after defeating Jackson Marinez at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Davis will be his most capable opponent to date.

The bout between Romero and Davis was originally scheduled for December 5, though the fight was called off after Romero was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Following a police investigation that did not result in charges, the bout was rescheduled. Romero's alleged assaults are not the only instances of violence against women to mar the bout. In 2020, Davis was arrested and charged after he was caught on video assaulting a former girlfriend at a basketball game.

