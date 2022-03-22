Rolando Romero reveals whether Floyd Mayweather promoted Gervonta Davis more than him

Floyd Mayweather has proven to be an exceptional promoter who has always kept an eye on modern-day elites. Mayweather Promotions has a stacked roster with Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero being two of the biggest names in the current lightweight scene. The pair will lock horns shortly, providing an unmissable fight for fans all over the world

Some have argued that Gervonta Davis has relished more glory than Rolando Romero and used it to question Mayweather’s credibility as a promoter. When Brian Custer asked Romero whether he felt under-promoted compared to Gervonta Davis by the Floyd Mayweather-led promotion, Romero had a straightforward response:

“I have 14 fights right now, you know. He has twice as many fights as me. It’s only logical that he would be more popular than me. It has nothing to do with any of that stuff.”

14-0 as a pro, Romero is the WBA Interim Lightweight Champion and is one win away from putting his hands on the gold. Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis is 26-0 and is a three-weight world titlist. 'Tank' and 'Rolly' are also both very hard hitters. They have conquered most of their foes via knockout. Romero has 12 knockouts under his belt while Davis has 26.

Gervonta Davis v Isaac Cruz

Their being hard hitters means the fight could likely end via stoppage. Romero is currently on a two-fight knockout streak. Neverthless, Davis was dragged the distance by Isaac Cruz in his last bout. He will likely look to establish a commanding victory against Romero to resurrect his KO-streak.

Rolando Romero vs. Gervonta Davis - Floyd Mayweather is staging an absolute thriller

Apart from Davis’ WBA 135 lbs belt, both men’s undefeated records will also be at stake on fight night. If Romero can vanquish ‘Tank’, he will likely secure the division's spotlight. It will also enable him to march towards bigger fights in the division.

The same goes for Davis, whose knockout prowess is being criticized after a bleak performance against ‘Pitbull’. Interestingly, Romero has already labeled the scrap as a 'legacy fight' which has only boosted the bout's intrigue. With stars like these, there's no denying that Floyd Mayweather has retained his power in the boxing community now as a promoter.

Edited by John Cunningham