Former world champion says Gervonta Davis will ‘kill’ Ryan Garcia in a potential fight - "Be Real"

James Toney believes Gervonta Davis is capable of beating Ryan Garcia in a potential mega-fight.

Garcia called out ‘Tank’ after knocking out Javier Fortuna in his last fight. Meanwhile, ‘Tank’ Davis has also seemed eager about accepting the challenge.

While the two undefeated pugilists are on a collision course, James Toney ridiculed Ryan Garcia’s chances in the fight. In a chat with ES news, the retired boxer said:

“Man, Gervonta Davis is going to kill that boy.”

“Be real, if you are a real fighter, fight Gervonta.”

Garcia could have fought Davis in the lightweight category back in 2021. After beating Luke Campbell for the WBC Interim strap at 135 lbs that year, ‘KingRy’ showed interest in matching himself against WBA champion Davis. However, Ryan Garcia went on to tease an exhibition fight against Manny Pacquiao that never came to fruition.

He then walked out of two scheduled bouts due to injury and mental issues. The young superstar returned earlier this year and is currently fresh off two wins against Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna.

Watch Ryan Garcia’s KO win over Javier Fortuna below:

That said, Garcia has competed in the 140 lbs category in his last two fights and doesn’t intend to cut weight any time soon. He has asked Gervonta Davis to face him in the super lightweight category since ‘Tank’ has already held the WBA belt as a 140-pounder in the past.

Will we see Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia at 140 lbs?

Garcia is willing to offer super lightweight action to Gervonta Davis. However, Davis’ promoter Floyd Mayweather doesn't want the same. He has shown interest in hosting the fight that could also be a PPV blockbuster. Nevertheless, he wants it to happen at 135 lbs where Davis is already a world champion.

Unlike Davis, Garcia hasn’t won a world championship yet. He is often criticized by fans for selecting opponents whom many consider below-average. It’s high time he goes for the big bulls and a fight with Davis will determine whether Garcia can hang with the elitest opponents. Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya is yet to officially comment on a potential fight between the two.

