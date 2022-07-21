"We can make it happen before the end of the year" - Floyd Mayweather opens up on making Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Floyd Mayweather has expressed his thoughts on making the eagerly wanted matchup between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. Mayweather, of course, is the promoter of Davis, who fights for Mayweather Promotions.

Since Garcia's recent knockout victory over Javier Fortuna on July 16, the California-based fighter has voiced his desire to fight 'Tank' next. 'KingRy' has also taken to Twitter to make numerous tweets about his rival.

While doing an interview with FightHype.com, Floyd Mayweather commented on the potential matchup between Davis and Garcia:

"You wanna fight Tank? Tank fights at 135lbs. If you wanna fight Tank at 135bs, we can make it happen before the end of the year… Tank is A-side. Ryan hasn't won a title yet. Interim belt - that don't count."

'Money' added:

"We can fight in 90 days if you want. Whatever you wanna do. He's gonna get smoked… I'm gonna have Tank in the best shape of his life. Just know, when he hit that boy, he ain't gonna wake up until next year."

Watch Mayweather's full interview here:

How do the styles of Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia look?

Both fighters are high-level competitors and have proven that throughout their amateur journeys as well as their current professional careers. Both men have remained undefeated with many knockouts on their resumes, and their styles significantly differ.

Gervonta Davis is a lot smaller than Garcia but holds devastating punch-power. He is also a southpaw with a strong lead left-hand, which he used to knockout Leo Santa Cruz with a lead uppercut.

This style would result in a lot of fighting on the inside against Garcia if he was to find his best success.

'KingRy' is a lot taller and rangier but used his speed and control of distance to keep his opponents at bay. Garcia isn't a heavy-hitting knockout artist, despite his 19 knockouts. Instead, he holds incredible hand speed, which allows him to land precise shots on his counterpart.

Due to the difference in their styles, it sets up a hugely intriguing clash between two young and exciting boxers.

Watch the Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna highlights here:

