I want no more hate - Ryan Garcia squashes beef with former "big bro" Canelo Alvarez

After weeks of continuous feud between Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia, the younger man has now come out and squashed the beef. Garcia parted ways with Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso earlier this year after joining the team in 2018.

The Mexican superstar had been an admirable mentor to Garcia and stood like an elder brother to the lightweight. However, their relationship has gotten very sour in recent months.

During an interview with power106.com, Garcia was asked about the situation between him and the former pound-for-pound king. The WBC's No.2-ranked lightweight replied:

"I still have so much love and respect for Canelo [Alvarez] and I think he’s a big inspiration for so many people, but he didn’t have to speak on my time away from the sport in the way he did because he understood what I was going through. I just pray that he could understand. I don't want no more hate anymore. I just want him to realize what he said was incorrect. I'm very determined, I'm very disciplined."

Garcia then added:

"At the time, he was big bro and I admired him for letting me in the gym and all that, but I'm not gonna let anybody talk down on me, disrespecting me. I'd never do that."

Watch Garcia's comments here:

Why did Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez fall out?

When Ryan Garcia left Alvarez's gym in San Diego, he also revealed that he'd been struggling with mental health issues. 'KingRy' also spent some time out of the ring due to that reason as well as having surgery on his hand.

Canelo Alvarez made a few comments to the media about the 23-year-old's lack of discipline being a key factor in why Garcia parted ways with Reynoso. This resulted in 'KingRy' responding on social media and in interviews by firing back at the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion.

Furthermore, Garcia stated that he believed Gennadiy Golovkin would defeat Alvarez in their trilogy bout due to the latter not seeming like himself. This caused the 31-year-old to hit back at his former stablemate by claiming Garcia hasn't done anything in the sport.

View some of Garcia's past comments on Alvarez here:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Canelo doesn’t know the facts, The first camp I had with eddy went great then everything went bad he only showed up two weeks before fonseca fight and that’s when i first asked my manager to talk to him about finding a new trainer. Vergil Ortiz left bc eddy never showed. Canelo doesn’t know the facts, The first camp I had with eddy went great then everything went bad he only showed up two weeks before fonseca fight and that’s when i first asked my manager to talk to him about finding a new trainer. Vergil Ortiz left bc eddy never showed.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Frank Sanchez had a fight where eddy only showed up the day of the fight, so ask canelo to explain that! Let’s stop the back and forth and focus on the fights at hand.. btw got nothing but respect for Eddy it’s just the truth. Frank Sanchez had a fight where eddy only showed up the day of the fight, so ask canelo to explain that! Let’s stop the back and forth and focus on the fights at hand.. btw got nothing but respect for Eddy it’s just the truth.

